Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 19 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for technology repairs.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am July 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 8 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am August 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4A to M42 northbound, junction 9, hard shoulder and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M6, from 9pm June 13 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4 , Lane closure for drainage.

• M42, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 South Bound, junction 4A to M42 South, junction 7, Lane closure for Electrical works.

• M6, from 8pm June 15 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 8 to junction 7, Lane closure for communications.

• A5, from 9.30pm June 16 to 5am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, Grendon Island to Dordan Island, Multiway signals for drainage.

• M69, from 9pm June 17 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46, Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M6, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, Lane closures for vegetation clearance.

• M6, from 8pm June 20 to 6am July 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A5, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junction 10, closure of main carriageway between the slip roads with an inner ring closure on the southside for bridge parapet repairs.

• A446, from 9pm June 20 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 3a to M42, junction 7, carriageway closure of link road from M6 northbound to M42 southbound, for drainage works.

• M42, from 9pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to M42, junction 7, Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• A38, from 9pm June 25 to 6am June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9, carriageway and associated slip road closures for Installation of new advanced direction sign.