Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A446, from 11.59pm August 21 to 5am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A452/A446 northbound, Stonebridge roundabout to M6 jct four roundabout, closure of main carriageway for installation of lane closures on A452 chester road.

• A5, from 7.34am August 19 to 4.30pm August 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Caldecote, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of Cadent Gas.

• M6, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for White Lining/Road Markings.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A446, from 8am August 22 to 6pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, from middle bickenhill lane to A452 overbridge, 24 hour lane closure for HS2 bridge works.

• M6, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct four, lane closure for drainage works.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• A446, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 8 to M6, junction 3A, Lane and carriageway closures for drainage installation works for HS2, diversion via M42 southbound to junction 6, A45, A452 /A446 / M6, junction 4.

• M6, from 8pm September 5 to 5am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3A onto the M42 northbound, J9, lane closures with lane switching for drainage works.