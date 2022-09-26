Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct nine, lane closures for technology repairs.

• A446, from 8am August 22 to 6pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, from middle bickenhill lane to A452 overbridge, 24 hour lane closure for HS2 bridge works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 to 6am October 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic lights.

• M6, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 2, lane closures for verge vegatation clearance.

• M6, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct two, lane closures for vegetation works.

• M42, from 9pm September 28 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from M6 southbound, jct four to M42 northbound, jct nine link road, lane closure for HS2 works.

• A446, from 9pm September 29 to 6am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A446 northbound and southbound, slip roads Biddles loop to A452 Birmingham Business Park roundabout, slip road closure for grass cutting.

• M42, from midnight, October 1 2022 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 Water Orton Viaducts over M6 Toll northbound and southbound, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 overbridge (major Scheme).

• M6, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct four, lane closure for drainage works.