Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, lane closure for gantry works.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M42, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct six to jct 8, lane closures for electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm November 7 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M42, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, lane closure for bridge repairs.

• A42, from 9pm November 11 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, lane and carriageway closure for structure works removal of varioguard.

• M42, from 9pm November 13 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7a to jct 9, lane closures for communication works.

• A5, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Grendon roundabout, Multiway traffic signals for drainage works.