Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 9pm November 13 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7a to jct 9, lane closures for communication works.

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 9am to 3pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A446, from 9pm November 21 to 5am November 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct nine to jct 10, lane closure with carriageway and slip road closures for trail holes and core samples for HS2 works.

• A38, from 9pm November 23 to 5am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, lane closure leading to a closure of main carriageway including slip roads for installation of temporary vehicle restraint system - HS2 works.

• A5, from 8pm November 28 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Grendon roundabout, Multiway traffic signals for drainage works.

• A38, from 9pm December 4 to 5am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 10 to jct 9, lane closure leading to a closure of main carriageway including slip roads for installation of temporary vehicle restraint system - HS2 works.

• A446, from 9.30am December 5 to 3.30pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A446 northbound, Packington lane to A452 overbridge, lane closure for structural works.