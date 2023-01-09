Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A4097, from 8pm January 9 2022 to 9pm January 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound and southbound, junctions nine to 10 (Coleshill to Lichfield), 24 hour lane closures and carriageway closures for HS2 bridge construction works.

• M42, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct seven, lane closures for communications.

• M42, from 9pm January 3 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 10 exit Slip road, lane closure for drainage works.

• M42, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, lane closures for construction improvement.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A45, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9 and M6 southbound, jct 4A link to M42 northbound, jct 8, lane and link road closures for communications works.

• M6, from 7am to 10am on January 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, M6 J4 to M6 J4A, Rolling road block closure for structure - maintenance.

• M42, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct eight to jct 9, Lane closures for technology works.

• M42, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct nine to jct seven, lane closures for technology works.

