Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 9.30am January 20 to 3.30pm January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven to jct 7a works traffic only exit slip road, lane closures for survey works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A45, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions, junction 7 to junction 9, lane and link road closures for communications works.

• M6, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, lane closure for resurfacing works.

• M42, from 9pm January 24 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, M42, junction 11 to junction 10, - lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M42, from 9pm January 26 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, M42, junction 9 to junction 10, lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M42, from 9pm January 27 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 / M6 Toll shared section jct seven to jct 9, Lane closures on shred section for bridge joint works.

• M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct five to jct 4a, lane closure for construction works.