Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 16 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A5, from 9pm February 4 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Pennine-Way to Dordon and M42 jct 10 roundabout and slip roads, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• A4097, from 8pm May 23 2022 to 6am April 1 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7 to junction 9, carriageway closures for carriageway resurfacing.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, September 1 2022 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Mancetter, Lane closure on behalf of BT.

• M42, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7a to jct 9, lane closures for surveys.

• A446, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A446 Both direction Stonebridge road to Biddles loop, carriageway closure for bridge inspections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M42, from 8pm February 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for technology repair.

• M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 7am to 5pm on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Smockington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Leicestershire County Council.

• A446, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct 7A link to M6 southbound, Lane and link road closure for Installation of temporary vehicle restraint system.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M6, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3A, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• A5, from 9pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Dordon to Grendon, lane closure with two-way signals for electrical works.