Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 15 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And eight of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 8pm February 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for technology repair.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for technology repairs.

• M6, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M42, from 9pm March 4 2023 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 Water Orton Viaducts over M6 Toll northbound and southbound, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 overbridge (major Scheme).

• A446, from 8pm March 6 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct 7A to jct nine and M6 both directions jct 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for construction works for HS2.

• A5, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street between M42, junction 10 and roundabot with Boot Hill/Spon Lane, traffic signals for Utility works on behalf of STW.

• A42, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• M42, from midnight, March 13 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

• M42, from midnight, March 13 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• A42, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A42 northbound, junction 11, slip road closure for resurfacing works.