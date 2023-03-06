Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M42, from 8pm February 16 to 5am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, lane closure for technology repair.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Fenny Drayton, traffic signals due to works on behalf of BT.

• A5, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street between M42, junction 10 and roundabot with Boot Hill/Spon Lane, traffic signals for Utility works on behalf of STW.

• A42, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, jct 11 to jct 10, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• A446, from 9pm March 12 to 6am March 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 jct 10 roundabout and slip roads to include A5, Lane and carriageway closures for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J3 to J3A, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A446, from 8pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A452 / A446 both directions Stonebridge roundabout to M6 jct four roundabout and A452 Biddles loop, Lane closures and signage erection to support off network diversion and closures for HS2.

• A446, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct 10, slip road closure for signage works.

• A5, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions B5440 Marlborough Way to Mancetter roundabout, Lane closures for Erection of low bridge warning signs.