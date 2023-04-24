Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 14 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9.30am March 27 to 3.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Dordon to Holly Lane, two-way traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M69, from 8pm March 28 to 5am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closures for barrier repairs.

• M42, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 southbound, jct seven to jct five, lane closure for construction works.

• A42, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A42 northbound, junction 11, entry slip road and lane closures due to resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• M42, from 8pm April 17 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct six to jct seven, lane closures for HS2 works.

• M6, from 9pm April 23 to 5am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 4a to jct 4, lane closure for communication works.

• A446, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 5 to junction 4A and link to M42 both directions, Lane and carriageway closures for removal of gantry.

• A446, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct seven, Lane and carriageway closures for gantry removal.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am July 26 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.