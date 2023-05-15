Road closures: more than a dozen for North Warwickshire drivers this week

Drivers in and around North Warwickshire will have 13 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A4097, from 8am May 7 to 4pm May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A446 Dunton Islands, diversion route in place due to off network road closure.

• A5, from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• A45, from 9pm August 23 2021 to 5am January 31 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 southbound, junction 9 to M6 northbound, link road, Lane closure and link road closure for HS2 scheme work.

• A446, from 9pm January 9 2023 to 5am March 7 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 northbound, jct seven link road to M6 northbound, hard shoulder and link road carriageway closure for installation of structural works.

• A446, from 9pm February 21 2022 to 6am July 15 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 4A to 4 southbound and junction 4 south exit slip, Lane closure leading to a slip road closure for bridge construction works for HS2.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am October 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 from, junction 7 to 9 northbound and southbound, Lane closure with Switching, narrow lanes and 50mph speed limit for Construction of HS2 Overbridge for major Scheme.

• M42, from midnight, April 18 2023 to 6am December 10 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions jct 3A link to M42 / M6 Toll shared section both directions jct eight, Narrow lanes and temporary 50 mph speed limit for Bridge construction works HS2.

• M42, from 5am May 10 2023 to 5am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to M6 jct 3a/M42 jct7a link road, 24 hour lane closures with switching for construction of HS2 structures.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A42, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct 11 to jct 12, lane closure for communications work.

• A446, from 9pm May 15 2023 to 6am December 10 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M42 both directions jct seven to 9 and M6 both directions from, junction 3A to M42, Lane and carriageway closures for bridge construction works for HS2.

• A5, from 8pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Witherley, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Corley Services to jct four, lane closures for drainage works.

• M42, from 7am to 4pm on May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, jct nine to Bodymoor Heath Rd, lane closure for electrical works.