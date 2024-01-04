Social care services given new ratings in Warwickshire

A dozen social care services have been given new scores in Warwickshire in the past month.

A dozen social care services have been given new scores in Warwickshire in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Warwickshire:

Most Popular

• Priors House: Outstanding, last inspected on October 16.

• Newstead Lodge Nursing Home: Good, last inspected on November 15.

• Butlers Mews Care Home: Good, last inspected on November 16.

• Polesworth Group Laurel End: Good, last inspected on November 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Turning Point - Marloes Walk: Good, last inspected on November 28.

• Turning Point - The Cedars: Good, last inspected on November 29.

• Turning Point - Russell Terrace: Good, last inspected on November 29.

• Willow Tree Nursing Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 8.

• Quinton Gardens: Good, last inspected on November 27.

• Wolston Grange: Good, last inspected on December 11.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Visiting Angels Warwickshire: Good, last inspected on November 3.

• Home Instead (Redditch & Bromsgrove): Good, last inspected on November 3.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.