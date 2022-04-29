Two more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in North Warwickshire.
The dashboard shows 198 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – up from 196 on Thursday.
They were among 17,989 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 152,066 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 29 (Friday) – up from 151,884 on Thursday.