101 further coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth increased by 101 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 42,419 cases had been confirmed in Nuneaton and Bedworth when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 18 (Friday), up from 42,318 on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Nuneaton and Bedworth, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,537 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 29,936.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 92,135 over the period, to 20,093,762 – though case figures reported in Scotland cover a period of more than 24 hours.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 391 people had died in the area by March 18 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 16,948 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three in five people in Nuneaton and Bedworth have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,469 people had received a booster or third dose by March 17 (Thursday) – 61% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 96,166 people (80%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.