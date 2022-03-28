392 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth increased by 392 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 43,784 cases had been confirmed in Nuneaton and Bedworth when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 28 (Monday), up from 43,392 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Nuneaton and Bedworth, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,584 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 31,128.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 214,392 over the period, to 20,905,515.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 393 people had died in the area by March 28 (Monday) – up from 392 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 17,039 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three in five people in Nuneaton and Bedworth have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,790 people had received a booster or third dose by March 27 (Sunday) – 61% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 96,390 people (80%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.