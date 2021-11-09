68 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth increased by 68 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 20,643 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Nuneaton and Bedworth when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 9 (Tuesday), up from 20,575 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Nuneaton and Bedworth now stands at 15,834 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,064.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,785 over the period, to 9,366,676.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 319 people had died in the area by November 9 (Tuesday) – up from 318 on Monday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 14,883 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Nuneaton and Bedworth have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 89,751 people had received both jabs by November 8 (Monday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.