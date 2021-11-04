72 further coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Nuneaton and Bedworth increased by 72 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 20,321 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Nuneaton and Bedworth when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 4 (Thursday), up from 20,249 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Nuneaton and Bedworth now stands at 15,587 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,836.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,559 over the period, to 9,208,219.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 314 people had died in the area by November 4 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 14,809 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Nuneaton and Bedworth have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 89,579 people had received both jabs by November 3 (Wednesday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.