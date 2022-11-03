Census 2021: Most deprived areas in Nuneaton and Bedworth revealed

The most deprived areas of Nuneaton and Bedworth have been revealed in the latest 2021 census results.

The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on certain characteristics.

Most Popular

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

Advertisement

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is “bad” or “very bad” or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 54.9% of households in Nuneaton and Bedworth were deprived in at least one of these "dimensions" when the most recent census was carried out.

It meant the area stood above the average across England and Wales​, of 51.7%. ​However, it represented a drop from 60.1% at the time of the last census in 2011.

A further breakdown reveals which of the area's 17 neighbourhoods were most affected by deprivation last year.

Advertisement

In Nuneaton and Bedworth, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) Caldwell and Chilvers Coton – 65.3% of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 70.9% in 2011

2) Bedworth Town – 63.7%, ​falling from 70.5% in 2011

3) Nuneaton Town Centre – 62.4%, a drop from 66.3% in 2011

Advertisement

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Horeston Grange, at 41% of households.