Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on October 5.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Across England there were 5,213 people in hospital with Covid as of October 12, with 657 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.