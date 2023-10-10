Disabled staff at the George Eliot Hospital are more likely to experience bullying from manager

Disability equality charity Scope said the figures are "deplorable", and urged the Government to strengthen its Disability Confident scheme – which employers enlist in to improve access and working conditions for disabled staff – and better protect disabled workers' rights.

File photo dated 18/01/23 of a general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. A combination of a lack of midwives, increasing obesity levels and women having babies when they are older, is putting pressure on maternity care, according to a new report from the Royal College of Midwives (RCM). Issue date: Wednesday July 12, 2023.

Disabled staff at the George Eliot Hospital are more likely to experience bullying, harassment or abuse from their manager as their non-disabled colleagues, new figures suggest.

Disability equality charity Scope said the figures are "deplorable", and urged the Government to strengthen its Disability Confident scheme – which employers enlist in to improve access and working conditions for disabled staff – and better protect disabled workers' rights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS England figures, which have just been released, come from the NHS staff survey conducted in autumn 2021.

Most Popular

They show 23.4% of disabled staff at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust experienced bullying, harassment or abuse in the previous 12 months.

This fell to 13.3% of non-disabled staff, meaning disabled employees were 1.8 times as likely to experience harassment.

Across England, 17% of disabled staff said they had experienced harassment, bullying or abuse from a manager – 1.8 times more likely than non-disabled employees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Hamilton-Shaw, policy manager at Scope, said: "It’s deplorable that disabled people are more likely to experience bullying from colleagues and abuse from the public.

"Our public sector should be leading the way when it comes to disability employment.

"For too long it’s been too hard for disabled people to get into work, stay in work and thrive in work. This needs to change."

The figures also show 30.5% of disabled staff at the George Eliot Hospital said they experienced harassment, bullying or abuse from other colleagues in the last 12 months – higher than the 18.2% of their non-disabled colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Similarly, disabled employees were more likely to be abused by the public, with 32.2% reporting at least one instance in the last year, compared to 23.8% of non-disabled staff.

Mr Hamilton-Shaw said the Government must address this by strengthening the Disability Confident scheme so employers "actually improve conditions on the ground", and increase funding for the Equalities and Human Rights Commissions to better protect disabled workers.

He also urged employers to "actively improve their working environment", including implementing reverse mentor schemes for senior and mid-level employees.

Dr Navina Evans, NHS England’s chief workforce, training and education officer, said: "While the latest data shows some progress in reducing the proportion of disabled staff experiencing harassment, bullying or abuse from their managers, there is clearly significant work still to do and it remains completely unacceptable that anyone is experiencing this at work.

Advertisement

Advertisement