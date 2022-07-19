Drop in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month.
NHS England figures show 8,175 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in June.
That was a drop of 3% on the 8,412 visits recorded during May, but in line with the number seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 5,231 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 22% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:
In June:
There were 747 booked appointments, up from 662 in May
77% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
535 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 71 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 3% of patients left before being treated