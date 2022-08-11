Drop in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month

NHS England figures show 8,113 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in July.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:52 pm

Fewer patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

That was a drop of 1% on the 8,175 visits recorded during June, and 1% lower than the 8,196 patients seen in July 2021.

    The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,562 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.

    The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 23% were via minor injury units.

    Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

    That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

    At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:

    In July:

    There were 686 booked appointments, down from 747 in June

    78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

    588 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients

    Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

    The median time to treatment was 72 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

    Around 3% of patients left before being treated