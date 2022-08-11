Drop in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 8,113 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in July.

That was a drop of 1% on the 8,175 visits recorded during June, and 1% lower than the 8,196 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,562 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 23% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:

In July:

There were 686 booked appointments, down from 747 in June

78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

588 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 72 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times