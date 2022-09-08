Drop in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month
NHS England figures show 7,728 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in August.
Fewer patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 7,728 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in August.
That was a drop of 5% on the 8,113 visits recorded during July, but in line with the number seen in August 2021.
Most Popular
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 6,502 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 25% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.
At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:
In August:
There were 709 booked appointments, up from 686 in July
76% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
422 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:
The median time to treatment was 66 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 3% of patients left before being treated