Drop in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,728 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in August.

That was a drop of 5% on the 8,113 visits recorded during July, but in line with the number seen in August 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in August 2020, there were 6,502 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 25% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8% compared to July, and the same number as were seen during August 2021.

At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:

In August:

There were 709 booked appointments, up from 686 in July

76% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

422 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 5% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in July:

The median time to treatment was 66 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times