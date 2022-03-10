Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 6,225 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in February.

That was a drop of 4% on the 6,478 visits recorded during January, but 54% more than the 4,047 patients seen in February 2021.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 6,306 visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.

At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:

In February:

There were 79 booked appointments, down from 90 in January

68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

274 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 4% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:

The median time to treatment was 58 minutes