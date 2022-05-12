Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,048 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in April.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 4% on the 7,333 visits recorded during March, but 11% more than the 6,360 patients seen in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 3,014 visits to A&E at sites run by the South Warwickshire Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 37 booked appointments, down from 70 in March

Just 67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%