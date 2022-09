Food hygiene ratings given to 13 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bakes Cakes at CV12; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Cupcakes by Tasha at CV12; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Del-lites at CV10; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Sugar Rush Coventry at CV7 ; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Charming Treasures at CV10; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Liz Duncan Bakes at CV10; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Emma's Cupcakes at CV10; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Chilvers Coton Heritage Centre at Avenue Road, Nuneaton; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Kingdom Cakes by Tracey at CV11; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Fox Inn at The Square, Nuneaton; rated on September 8

• Rated 5: Abbey Theatre at Nuneaton Arts Centre, Pool Bank Street, Nuneaton; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: Jacks Entertainment Ltd at 58 King Street, Bedworth; rated on August 3

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: