Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: The Smoking Bull LTD at The Smoking Bull, Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Agra Palace at 12 Abbey Green, Nuneaton; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Tea and Chat at 2 Chapel Street, Nuneaton; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: The Cow Shed at Farm Shop Poplar Farm, The Long Shoot, Nuneaton; rated on August 10

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Eggfree Cake Box at Unit 22 Rope Walk Shopping Ce, Chapel Street, Nuneaton; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Royal Dragon at Unit 9 Horeston Grange Shopping Centre, Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on June 20

• Rated 5: Nuneaton Catering Company at CV10; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Cooking Banana at CV12; rated on June 5

• Rated 1: Thai Tham Restaurant at 18 Coton Road, Nuneaton; rated on June 22

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 1: Weston Hall Hotel at Weston Lane, Bulkington; rated on June 20

• Rated 1: Full of Beans at 5 Hickman Road, Nuneaton; rated on June 19

• Rated 0: The Chetwynd Kitchen at Chetwynd Arms, Chetwynd Drive, Nuneaton; rated on June 29

Takeaways

And six ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Win Wah House at 1 Kingsway House, King Street, Bedworth; rated on August 31

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Oaktree Catering LTD @ Nuneaton Borough Football Club at Liberty Way, Attleborough Fields Ind Estate; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 23b Abbey Street, Nuneaton; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Wing Fat at 8 Tomkinson Road, Nuneaton; rated on June 29

• Rated 3: Fishnet Fish Bar at 27-29 Rugby Road, Bulkington; rated on June 22