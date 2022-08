Food hygiene ratings given to 27 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Cake it Rite at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Cocoa and Lu at CV12; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: From The Heart Bakery at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: G'z Delights at CV11; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Jayne's Homemade Cakes at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Lindsey Cartwright Cakes at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Piece of Cake and Vintage Bakes at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Pilli's at CV11; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Poppy's Cakes at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Zoe Louise Bakes at CV10; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Oh Crumbs at CV10; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: The Lakeside at Arbury Farm Bungalow, Withybrook Road, Wolvey; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: The Makery at 10 Abbey Gate Shopping Precinct, Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Mrs Myers Cakes at CV11; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: made with love at CV11; rated on July 20

• Rated 5: Crave Coffee and Desserts at 68 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on July 12

• Rated 5: Willsy's Vintage Tea Room at 22 Lutterworth Road, Nuneaton; rated on July 12

• Rated 2: Cippolini at 103 Heath Road, Bedworth; rated on June 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Alties at Newtown Road, Bedworth; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Empire Gym & Studios at 6 Leicester Road, Nuneaton; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Miners Arms at Marston Lane, Bedworth; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Fever Nightclub at Bond House, Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: Bulkington Working Mens Club & Institute at Bulkington Working Mens Club, Chequer Street, Bulkington; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: Lord Hop at 38 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Coton Sports & Social Club at 52 Henry Street, Nuneaton; rated on July 12

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bayton Batch Bar at Unit 18, Crondal Road, Exhall; rated on July 26