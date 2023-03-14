Food hygiene ratings given to three Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Cippolini Pizza at 103 Heath Road, Bedworth; rated on March 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Lamb & Flag at 283 Church Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 6

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: