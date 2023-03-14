Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 minutes ago Elenaor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
20 minutes ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
1 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
2 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
3 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
4 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

Food hygiene ratings given to three Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Cippolini Pizza at 103 Heath Road, Bedworth; rated on March 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: The Lamb & Flag at 283 Church Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 6

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Seven Fish and Chips at 3 Copper Beech Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 2