Food hygiene ratings given to three Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Ralphie's Cafe at 108 Dark Lane, Bedworth; rated on May 23
• Rated 3: Alara Bistro & Coffee at Unit 2, 61 Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on May 23
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Sundarbon Tandoori at 39 Attleborough Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23