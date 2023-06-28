Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Food hygiene ratings given to three Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Ralphie's Cafe at 108 Dark Lane, Bedworth; rated on May 23

    • Rated 3: Alara Bistro & Coffee at Unit 2, 61 Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on May 23

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Sundarbon Tandoori at 39 Attleborough Road, Nuneaton; rated on May 23