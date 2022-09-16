Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Plough Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Plough Hill Road, Nuneaton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Crossed Khukris Gurkha Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 115 Abbey Street, Nuneaton was also given a score of four on August 11.