Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Corner House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Corner House Hotel, Nuneaton Road, Bulkington was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.

And Weston Hall Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Weston Lane, Bulkington was also given a score of three on November 28.