Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Corner House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Corner House Hotel, Nuneaton Road, Bulkington was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Weston Hall Hotel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Weston Lane, Bulkington was also given a score of three on November 28.