Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ghetto Grub uk, a pub, bar or nightclub at 285 Arbury Road, Nuneaton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And Cafe Haven, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 124 Abbey Street, Nuneaton was given a score of four on November 30.