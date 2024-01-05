Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ghetto Grub uk, a pub, bar or nightclub at 285 Arbury Road, Nuneaton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.
And Cafe Haven, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 124 Abbey Street, Nuneaton was given a score of four on November 30.