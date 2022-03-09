Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 7:59 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Amid Palace, at Griff Way, Nuneaton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.

And Cream on the Green, at 23 Upper Abbey Street, Nuneaton was given a score of three on February 1.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.