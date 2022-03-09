Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Amid Palace, at Griff Way, Nuneaton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 1.
And Cream on the Green, at 23 Upper Abbey Street, Nuneaton was given a score of three on February 1.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.