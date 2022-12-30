Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Ping On, at Exhall Green, Exhall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

And Prima Pizza, at 42 King Street, Bedworth was given a score of two on November 24.