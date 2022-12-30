Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
Ping On, at Exhall Green, Exhall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.
And Prima Pizza, at 42 King Street, Bedworth was given a score of two on November 24.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 87 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.