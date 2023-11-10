Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th Nov 2023, 08:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Flavourz Caribbean Cuisine, at 296 Queens Road, Nuneaton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.

And Roosterz, at 135 Queens Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of three on October 5.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 93 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.