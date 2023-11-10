Food hygiene ratings given to two Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Flavourz Caribbean Cuisine, at 296 Queens Road, Nuneaton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And Roosterz, at 135 Queens Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of three on October 5.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 93 takeaways with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.