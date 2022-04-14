Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Taste my Way at CV11; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Baked By Grace at CV11; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: The Palace Bistro at 20 Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on March 18

• Rated 5: Nuneaton Dog Training Club at Old Hinckley Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: Carls Kitchen at Kitchen Oakwood Gardens, Margaret Avenue, Bedworth; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Oh My Nosh at Unit 1 Bedworth Market, Church Way, Bedworth; rated on January 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Palace Bingo at Leicester Road, Bedworth; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Prince of Wales at Bulkington Road, Bedworth; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 5 All Saints Square, Bedworth; rated on February 15