Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 08:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 Horeston Grange Shopping Centre, Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Take a Break Cafe at 66 Coventry Road, Exhall; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: The Chatterbox at 33 Leicester Street, Bulkington; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Amid Palace at Griff Way, Nuneaton; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: Tea Rest at 11 Coventry Street. Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on October 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Newdigate Arms at Newdigate Arms, Newdigate Road, Bedworth; rated on October 25

    • Rated 5: The Arches at Fleur De Lys, Coventry Road, Nuneaton; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Yeoman Harvester at St Nicolas Park Drive, Nuneaton; rated on October 24

    • Rated 3: CJ's Restaurant and Bar at Arbury Road, Nuneaton; rated on September 28

    • Rated 2: Griff House Beefeater & Premier Inn at Griff House Restaurant, Coventry Road, Nuneaton; rated on September 28

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Inside Tesco Superstore, Leicester Street; rated on October 31