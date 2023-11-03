Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 Horeston Grange Shopping Centre, Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Take a Break Cafe at 66 Coventry Road, Exhall; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: The Chatterbox at 33 Leicester Street, Bulkington; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Amid Palace at Griff Way, Nuneaton; rated on October 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Tea Rest at 11 Coventry Street. Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on October 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Newdigate Arms at Newdigate Arms, Newdigate Road, Bedworth; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Arches at Fleur De Lys, Coventry Road, Nuneaton; rated on October 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Yeoman Harvester at St Nicolas Park Drive, Nuneaton; rated on October 24

• Rated 3: CJ's Restaurant and Bar at Arbury Road, Nuneaton; rated on September 28

• Rated 2: Griff House Beefeater & Premier Inn at Griff House Restaurant, Coventry Road, Nuneaton; rated on September 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: