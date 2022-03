Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mary Ann's at Unit 1a, Weddington Terrace, Nuneaton; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Sweetgoalz at CV12; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Compass Project at St Nicholas Church, Vicarage Street, Nuneaton; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Mrs Buffets at CV10; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Dine with Burhan Ltd at CV7 ; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Restaurant Bermuda Park, St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on March 11

• Rated 5: Rhubarb & Mustard Ltd at Units 19-21 Chilvers Coton Craft Centre, Avenue Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 10

• Rated 5: LuRi Macarons at CV10; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Olive Tree Bakery at CV10; rated on March 9

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 Horeston Grange Shopping Centre, Camborne Drive, Nuneaton; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Cuisine Queens at CV10; rated on March 4

• Rated 5: Subway - Bedworth at 11 Leicester Street, Bedworth; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: The Village Cafe Bulkington at 6 Leicester Street, Bulkington; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: The Stables (Coffee Shop) at Lamb And Flag, Church Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bedworth Liberal Club at 22 King Street, Bedworth; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: Bedworth United Football Club at Coventry Road, Bedworth; rated on March 12

• Rated 5: The Sunnyside at Sunnyside Inn, Northumberland Avenue, Nuneaton; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: White Lion at White Lion Inn, Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 8

• Rated 5: The Bear & Ragged Staff at Bear And Ragged Staff, 50 King Street, Bedworth; rated on March 7

• Rated 5: Stockingford Pavilion Club at Pavilion, Ansley Road, Stockingford; rated on March 4

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Weddington House at 122 Weddington Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 9