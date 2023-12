Food hygiene ratings handed to 25 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Glebegate Restaurant at Glebe Lane, Nuneaton; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Jenny's Restaurant at Unit 3 Bus Station, Harefield Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Poppies Cafe at Park Lane School, Park Lane; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Sara's Kitchen at CV11; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Amore Mio at 21 Upper Abbey Street, Nuneaton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Drivethru Bermuda Park, St Davids Way, Nuneaton; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Cafe Pausa at Dunelm, Regent Street, Nuneaton; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Greggs at 12 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: McDonald's at 20 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 7

• Rated 3: Millennium Balti at 8c The Square, Nuneaton; rated on November 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Masonic Buildings at 12 Newdegate Place, Nuneaton; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: The Crows Nest at Crowhill Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: The Royal Oak at 4 The Square, Nuneaton; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Lucky Break Sports Bar at 23 Bentley Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: The Chestnuts Club at 32 Old Hinckley Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: The Chetwynd Arms at Chetwynd Arms, Chetwynd Drive, Nuneaton; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: Dawn till Dusk trading at The White Lion Pub at White Lion Pub, Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 1

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 370 Tuttle Hill, Nuneaton; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Deli-licious at 1 Pinetree Road, Bedworth; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 21-22 The Green, Nuneaton; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Pizza Pazzo at 13 Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: China Star at 74 Chapel Street, Bedworth; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Sizzling Wok at 109 Heath Road, Bedworth; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Tomkinson Fish Bar & Pizza at 2-4 Tomkinson Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 1