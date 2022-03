Food hygiene ratings handed to 26 Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Wendy's Catering at CV12; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Compass Catering / Ericsson at Ashbrook Court, Central Boulevard, Ash Green; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Exactaform - Staff Canteen at Exactaform, Central Boulevard, Ash Green; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Giardino 14 Cafe Shop at The Coffee Shop Nuneaton Trent Valley Station, Bond Street, Nuneaton; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Alara Bistro & Coffee at Unit 2, 61 Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Museum Tea Rooms at Museum And Art Gallery, Coton Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 22

• Rated 5: Red Kangaroo Trampoline Park at School Lane, Exhall; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: Scrummy Super Makes at CV10; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: The Village Pantry at 4 George Street, Nuneaton; rated on February 21

• Rated 5: The Smoke Bloke at The Bull And Spice, Bull Street, Nuneaton; rated on February 17

• Rated 5: The Ranch by Carlicious at Nuneaton And North Warks Group Riding For The Disabled, Valley Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Lizzies Hunger Hatch at 2 Short Street, Nuneaton; rated on November 17

• Rated 4: Masalaz at 66 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 15

• Rated 4: Nuneaton & Bedworth Healthy Living Network at Bedworth Methodist Church, Mill Street, Bedworth; rated on January 27

• Rated 1: Hannah's Cafe at 1a Stratford Street, Nuneaton; rated on January 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Attleborough Arms at Highfield Road, Nuneaton; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: The Whitestone at Meadowside, Nuneaton; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Weavers Arms at The Weavers Arms, Long Street, Bulkington; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: George Eliot Hotel at Bridge Street, Nuneaton; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Bull and Anchor at Bull And Anchor, 233 Wheelwright Lane, Ash Green; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: The Olde Chequers Inn at Chequers Inn, 12 Chequer Street, Bulkington; rated on February 24

• Rated 4: Midland Railway at Midland Railway Inn, Whittleford Road, Nuneaton; rated on November 12

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Heath Road Fish Saloon at Fish Salon, 93 Heath Road, Bedworth; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at Unit 2 Pizza Hut Sainsburys Site, 299 Queens Road, Nuneaton; rated on February 25

• Rated 5: Crust�n�Base at 49 King Street, Bedworth; rated on February 22