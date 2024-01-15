Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Saints Nuneaton at Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on December 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 1: The Chetwynd Arms at Chetwynd Arms, Chetwynd Drive, Nuneaton; rated on November 2

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Chaplins at 9 Midland Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 19

    • Rated 5: Croft Fisheries at 246 Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 19