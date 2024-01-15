Food hygiene ratings handed to four Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Saints Nuneaton at Newdegate Street, Nuneaton; rated on December 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The Chetwynd Arms at Chetwynd Arms, Chetwynd Drive, Nuneaton; rated on November 2
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Chaplins at 9 Midland Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 19
• Rated 5: Croft Fisheries at 246 Croft Road, Nuneaton; rated on December 19