Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Baked by Andrea at CV7 ; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: The Green Tea Room Catering at CV11; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: The Stadium Cafe at Pingles Leisure Centre, Avenue Road, Nuneaton; rated on July 27

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Collycroft W M C at Collycroft Working Mens Club, Leicester Road, Bedworth; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Trent Valley House WMC at New Street, Bedworth; rated on October 13

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bedworth Fish Bar at 56-58 Bulkington Road, Bedworth; rated on October 14