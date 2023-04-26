Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Salutation Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 Chancery Lane, Chapel End was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 20.
And New Ocean Takeaway, a takeaway at 242 Croft Road, Nuneaton was given a score of one on March 21.