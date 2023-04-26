Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Salutation Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 31 Chancery Lane, Chapel End was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 20.

And New Ocean Takeaway, a takeaway at 242 Croft Road, Nuneaton was given a score of one on March 21.