Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Berry own cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kitchen Oakwood Gardens, Margaret Avenue, Bedworth was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 30.
And Golden Bridge, a takeaway at 32-34 Attleborough Road, Nuneaton was also given a score of four on May 31.