Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Horseshoes, a pub, bar or nightclub at 2 Heath End Road, Nuneaton was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 11.

And Weston Lawns Equitation Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Weston Lawn Farm, Bedworth Road, Bulkington was also given a score of one on November 11.