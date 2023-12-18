Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Horseshoes, a pub, bar or nightclub at 2 Heath End Road, Nuneaton was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 11.
And Weston Lawns Equitation Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Weston Lawn Farm, Bedworth Road, Bulkington was also given a score of one on November 11.