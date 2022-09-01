Food hygiene ratings handed to two Nuneaton and Bedworth restaurants

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Nuneaton and Bedworth’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Time Cafe and Bar, at 4 Market Place, Nuneaton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.

And Jailhouse, at Chapel Street, Nuneaton was given a score of three on July 27.