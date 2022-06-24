George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 11 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.