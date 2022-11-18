George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust cares for 11 Covid-19 patients in hospital

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was up from 10 on the same day the previous week.

There were 23 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.